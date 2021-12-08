Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

