Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.69 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.580 EPS.

NYSE:KFY opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.