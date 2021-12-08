AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,800. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.