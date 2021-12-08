AMI Asset Management Corp Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Insperity by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

