PGGM Investments Has $56.12 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,921 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.65% of STORE Capital worth $56,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

