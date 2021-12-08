Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3,422.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

