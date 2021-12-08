Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Trading Up 8.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 195,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 454,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 637,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

