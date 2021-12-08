FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.73. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 58,216 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in FS Development Corp. II by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.