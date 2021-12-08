Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.46. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 49,417 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.3135426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,626,299.41. Also, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.