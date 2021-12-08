Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.03

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $31.63. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 314,789 shares changing hands.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.