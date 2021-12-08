Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.46. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 109,382 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

