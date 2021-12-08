JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

