Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 65,533 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55.

