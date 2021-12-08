Tatro Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

