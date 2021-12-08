Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 251 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $104,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $470.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.14 and its 200 day moving average is $431.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

