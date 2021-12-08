Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 6.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $134,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

