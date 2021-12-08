Tatro Capital LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

