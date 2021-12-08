Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

