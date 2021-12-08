Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEMrush (SEMR)

SEMrush (NASDAQ: SEMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

12/6/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

11/25/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

11/24/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

11/18/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

11/11/2021 – SEMrush had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

10/11/2021 – SEMrush had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $570,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,123,586 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

