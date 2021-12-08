Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43.

