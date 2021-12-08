Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 769 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

