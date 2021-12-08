Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

