Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

