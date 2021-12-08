Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

ORRF opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

