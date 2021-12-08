Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

