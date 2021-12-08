NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $568,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

