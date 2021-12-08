MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

