Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,429 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE ERF opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

