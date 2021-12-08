SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $5,591.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.65 or 0.99193543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00293371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00448028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00191568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

