FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $139.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00219667 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.