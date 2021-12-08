0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $17.38 million and $1.05 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

