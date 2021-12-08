Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.