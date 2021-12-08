Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 815.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 5.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

