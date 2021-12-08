Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,424 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $559,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.