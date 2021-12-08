DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $298,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

