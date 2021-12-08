Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.46 and a 12-month high of $257.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

