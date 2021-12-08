YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,509 shares of company stock worth $10,903,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

