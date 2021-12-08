Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.78. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

