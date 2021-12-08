Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

