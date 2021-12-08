Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $159.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

