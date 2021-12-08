Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

