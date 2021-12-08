Critical Contrast: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) vs. Its Peers

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 24.52 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.46

Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -162.66% -52.18% -11.22%

Risk and Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, meaning that its stock price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 332 1303 2243 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.