Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Amundi bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

