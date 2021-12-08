1,459 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

