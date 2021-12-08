Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $10,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,064,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 270,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 845,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 165,396 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

