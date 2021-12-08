Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,829,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,621,000.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.64.

Coupa Software stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

