Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,031,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

