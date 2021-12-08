Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,004 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,596 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 231.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

