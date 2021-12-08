Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 551 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

