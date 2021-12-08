Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $260.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a 200 day moving average of $241.33.

